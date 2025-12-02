Centre, Punjab to form joint body for overhaul of metro bus service

RAWALPINDI: The federal and Punjab governments will form a joint coordination committee to improve the Rawalpindi–Islamabad Metro Bus Service and rehabilitate the metro track and bus stations.

The decision was made during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan at the Interior Ministry.

Both officials discussed reforms in the transport sector and matters related to the Rawalpindi–Islamabad Metro Bus Service. Punjab’s transport minister sought the interior minister’s support in introducing reforms to further improve the service.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on enhancing the efficiency of the metro bus service and upgrading the condition of its stations.

Various proposals were also reviewed for making the service more active and effective. The expansion of the metro bus route was also considered.

It was decided to establish a joint coordination committee for improving the Rawalpindi–Islamabad Metro Bus Service. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said thousands of passengers travel daily on the route.

The officials also highlighted the importance of electric transport for public convenience and reducing smog. Mohsin Naqvi stated that, for the first time, electric buses had been launched for Islamabad’s citizens, and their coverage was being gradually expanded.

Bilal Akbar Khan briefed the meeting on steps taken to improve the transport sector in Punjab.

A senior official of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) said the authority intended to rehabilitate the metro track and bus stations after the rehabilitation of the elevated metro bus road from Saddar to Faizabad.

He said that from Faizabad to the Pakistan Secretariat, there was a dire need to repair the track and stations.

He added that the PMTA had sought assistance from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the rehabilitation work, and the minister had also taken up the matter with the interior minister.

He said the CDA had not contributed its share, and Rs4 billion had remained outstanding for the last few years. He also said the track from 9th Avenue to Blue Area was in poor condition and required urgent repairs.

The project was completed in 2014, with the federal and Punjab governments sharing the Rs44.8 billion cost almost equally.

The Rawalpindi section cost Rs19.17 billion, while the Islamabad portion, including two underpasses, was completed at a cost of Rs23.84 billion.

The total length of the metro bus corridor is about 23km, including 8.6km elevated, 10km at grade and four kilometres in a trench. Sixty-eight air-conditioned buses operate on the route, transporting an estimated 150,000 passengers daily.

The Rawalpindi section of the metro bus service, from Flashman’s Hotel to Faizabad, covers an 8.6km elevated track, while the 14.6km Islamabad portion runs at grade from Faizabad to the Pak Secretariat via IJP Road and 9th Avenue.

The track has 24 modern passenger stations, 10 on Murree Road in Rawalpindi and 14 in Islamabad.

