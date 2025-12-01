Three injured in wall collapse

GUJRAT: At least three people were seriously injured after the wall of an old house collapsed in Jheeranwali village on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the wall of the house caved in as a result of which two labourers and the son of the owner of the house got injured.

They said a 23-year-old man namely Mubarik Shah turned unconscious whereas two others - Shahzaib (17) and a 14-year-old boy - were also injured with fractured bones.

The injured were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital by the rescue officials.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025