E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Three injured in wall collapse

A Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: At least three people were seriously injured after the wall of an old house collapsed in Jheeranwali village on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the wall of the house caved in as a result of which two labourers and the son of the owner of the house got injured.

They said a 23-year-old man namely Mubarik Shah turned unconscious whereas two others - Shahzaib (17) and a 14-year-old boy - were also injured with fractured bones.

The injured were shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital by the rescue officials.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe