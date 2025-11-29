Separate blasts target police checkpoint, CTD vehicle in Quetta; no loss of life reported

No loss of life was reported after two separate blasts targeted a police checkpoint and a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle on Quetta’s Qambrani Road.

Police said the first blast occurred near a police checkpoint in the area around Qambrani Road, when unknown motorcyclists hurled a grenade at the post.

A second blast, carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), took place in the same area as miscreants targeted a CTD vehicle that was heading towards the scene of the first explosion.

However, the vehicle escaped the IED blast and all CTD officials remained safe, police said. Police added that the IED was fixed to a motorcycle, adding that a remote was used to detonate it.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as terrorists have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The banned so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) , in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

Three explosions were reported across Balochistan yesterday, with one person injured in a blast in Kachhi district’s Mach Town. Another two blasts took place at Major Chowk in Mastung, which were followed by an exchange of fire between armed men and security forces.

Earlier this week, the Jaffar Express escaped an armed attack while passing through the Bolan Pass area of Kachhi distr­i­­ct. The incident marked the sixth attack on the train during the past one and a half months.

On September 30, at least 10 people, including four personnel, lost their lives and 33 were injured when a bomb blast ripped through a busy street near Quetta’s Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters.