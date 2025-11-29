E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Separate blasts target police checkpoint, CTD vehicle in Quetta; no loss of life reported

Saleem Shahid Published November 29, 2025
A damaged motorcyle lies on the ground after it was used to detonate an IED blast on Qambrani Road, Quetta on Nov 29, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
A damaged motorcyle lies on the ground after it was used to detonate an IED blast on Qambrani Road, Quetta on Nov 29, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel

No loss of life was reported after two separate blasts targeted a police checkpoint and a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) vehicle on Quetta’s Qambrani Road.

Police said the first blast occurred near a police checkpoint in the area around Qambrani Road, when unknown motorcyclists hurled a grenade at the post.

A second blast, carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), took place in the same area as miscreants targeted a CTD vehicle that was heading towards the scene of the first explosion.

However, the vehicle escaped the IED blast and all CTD officials remained safe, police said. Police added that the IED was fixed to a motorcycle, adding that a remote was used to detonate it.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as terrorists have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The banned so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

Three explosions were reported across Balochistan yesterday, with one person injured in a blast in Kachhi district’s Mach Town. Another two blasts took place at Major Chowk in Mastung, which were followed by an exchange of fire between armed men and security forces.

Earlier this week, the Jaffar Express escaped an armed attack while passing through the Bolan Pass area of Kachhi distr­i­­ct. The incident marked the sixth attack on the train during the past one and a half months.

On September 30, at least 10 people, including four personnel, lost their lives and 33 were injured when a bomb blast ripped through a busy street near Quetta’s Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Patriotz
Nov 29, 2025 04:47pm
These things kill any possibility of Foreign Investment
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 29, 2025 08:34pm
Everyday phenomenon here. When I read the news it appears like an old news but infact it is a new news.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe