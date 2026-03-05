KSE-100 rebounds over 4,900 points

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 4954.54 points by 1:02pm on Thursday. The index was up 3.18 per cent from its previous close of 155,777.21 points, reaching an intraday high of 160,731.75 points.

This comes after the index steadily climbed upto 3,815.48 points by 11:37am and 2,000 points by 10:30am. So far, the session has shown lower volatility than earlier trading days this week, with the market maintaining steady gains and experiencing only limited pullbacks.

Trading activity has also remained healthy, with total volume recorded at 193,329,659 shares and a traded value of Rs14,143,210,275.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Unity Foods Limited led the list, rising 4.41pc to Rs9.95 on a volume of 39,887,240 shares. It was followed by K-Electric Limited, which rose 2.15pc to Rs7.60 on a volume of 33,904,339 shares. Meanwhile, Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (R) declined 13.64pc to Rs0.19 at a volume of 25,000,470 shares.

The positive momentum comes a day after the KSE-100 closed more than 1,300 points lower on Wednesday despite early gains. Analysts noted that the local bourse followed a similar negative trajectory to global markets, mirroring the broader risk-off environment.

Analysts and investors continue to look at overall sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions, which may dampen risk appetite.

More to follow