E-Paper | March 05, 2026

KSE-100 rebounds over 4,900 points

Business Desk Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 01:03pm
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest share prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE). — Dawn/File
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest share prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE). — Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index gained 4954.54 points by 1:02pm on Thursday. The index was up 3.18 per cent from its previous close of 155,777.21 points, reaching an intraday high of 160,731.75 points.

This comes after the index steadily climbed upto 3,815.48 points by 11:37am and 2,000 points by 10:30am. So far, the session has shown lower volatility than earlier trading days this week, with the market maintaining steady gains and experiencing only limited pullbacks.

Trading activity has also remained healthy, with total volume recorded at 193,329,659 shares and a traded value of Rs14,143,210,275.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Unity Foods Limited led the list, rising 4.41pc to Rs9.95 on a volume of 39,887,240 shares. It was followed by K-Electric Limited, which rose 2.15pc to Rs7.60 on a volume of 33,904,339 shares. Meanwhile, Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (R) declined 13.64pc to Rs0.19 at a volume of 25,000,470 shares.

The positive momentum comes a day after the KSE-100 closed more than 1,300 points lower on Wednesday despite early gains. Analysts noted that the local bourse followed a similar negative trajectory to global markets, mirroring the broader risk-off environment.

Analysts and investors continue to look at overall sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions, which may dampen risk appetite.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe