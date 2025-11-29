E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Three blasts rock Balochistan’s Mach and Mastung

Ali Jan Mangi Published November 29, 2025
DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three blasts occurred in Mach Town and Mastung on Friday.

Police said that a powerful blast took place in Mach Town, injuring one person, while two separate blasts were reported in Mastung, followed by an exchange of fire.

“The blast in Ada Mach Bazaar was caused by an explosive device planted by unknown miscreants,” police said, adding that one person was injured and the windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were shattered.

Two blasts

Meanwhile, there were reports about two blasts at Major Chowk in Mastung.

Officials confirmed the two explosions and said no loss of life was reported. After the blasts, an exchange of fire took place between armed men and security forces.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Pakistan

