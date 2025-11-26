Experts say dry conditions in capital result of climate impact

ISLAMABAD: Experts at a talk show organised by Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) on Tuesday called for creating awareness of impact of climate change, and stressed that the dry spell in the federal capital can be the result of this impact.

It was highlighted that the dry conditions in Islamabad cannot be seen in isolation from the glaciers melting and the weather conditions in the mountainous region.

The event also displayed the internationally recognised documentary series ‘Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW)’, highlighting the far-reaching impact of environmental change across Central and South Asia.

The series covers documentaries belonging to the region around the Himalayas to the Pamirs, focusing on the impact of climate change upon the local communities and even the wildlife.

Director AKDN Pakistan Communications Laila Naz Taj highlighted that there was a need to protect the glaciers for the population of the whole region, not just Pakistan.

“VRW’s unique expression of local realities highlights the impact of climate change on the lives and the cultures of the vulnerable communities whilst narrating the story of a changing era,” she added.

Ms Taj added that these films are not distant warnings; they are reflections of the challenges visibly faced by the communities.

The AKDN operates in 33 countries, focused on social projects in several sectors; however, all the projects incorporate climate change solutions.

She added, “We work with local community knowledge so that the human developments do not clash with nature, and promote forestation, reforestation as well as usage of clean energy based on local conditions.

The first AKDN project was launched in the current geographic area of Pakistan in 1905, when a school was established in Gwadar, Balochistan.

The new VRW season amplifies urgent climate narratives, focusing on air pollution, rising heat, glacier retreat, water scarcity, and the resilience of communities confronting these challenges in the third pole, also known as the ‘Roof of the World’.

This region’s glaciers provide life-sustaining water to an estimated 1.6 billion people living downstream.

VRW’s Executive Producer, Andrew Tkach, said that the series brings to the voiceless communities of the mountains and the wildlife of these areas.

Mr Tkch is an eight-time Emmy Award winner, lauded the local young filmmakers and helps them shape their ideas into impactful stories.

“In Season 4, we shed light on communities confronting melting glaciers and vanishing forests, but also more hopeful stories of saving falcons in Mongolia and reviving ancient water canals,” he said, adding that these stories make one thing clear that the environment is changing faster than the response.

