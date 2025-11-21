Expansion of quality education to remote areas central to progress: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Asserting that the expansion of quality education to remote regions was central to Pakistan’s progress, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to national security as well as to its unrelenting political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of a Daanish School in Harighel in Bagh district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the prime minister said the network of Daanish Schools, launched in Punjab in 2010, had grown across the country and was transforming the lives of children from underprivileged areas.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, federal ministers Engr Amir Muqam, Ahsan Iqbal and Wajiha Qamar, PM’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Khan, AJK cabinet members Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed and Sardar Ziaul Qamar, PML-N regional president Shah Ghulam Qadir and senior vice president Mushtaq Minhas.

PM Shehbaz said construction work on the Daanish School in Bhimber, initiated early this year, had already reached 35 per cent completion, while “considerable progress” had been made on the Bagh campus as well.

Daanish School project inaugurated in Bagh

He said he had directed the Education Department to ensure the school’s inauguration on March 23, 2026.

Similarly, he said, the foundation stone of a Daanish School would soon be laid in Neelum Valley. He also announced a Daanish School for Forward Kahuta “as a gift” on the request of AJK’s newly-elected prime minister.

Comparing Daanish Schools with Pakistan’s elite institutions, he said their academic standards, qualified faculty, digital facilities, modern dormitories, sports grounds and quality kitchens made them “second to none”, adding the system was created to advance the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal for merit-based opportunity.

“Your children will receive the best free education here—without any sifarish, purely on merit. Books, uniforms, food, residence and sports equipment will all be free,” he said, adding that teachers would be appointed on merit, preferably from local areas “so they may teach these students like their own children”.

Recalling the journey of Daanish Schools since 2010, he said thousands of their students had gone on to become doctors, engineers and politicians. “I have full faith that the boys and girls of this state will also bring honour to AJK and make Pakistan proud.”

Turning to national security, the prime minister referred to a “recent report of the US Congress”, saying it had validated Pakistan’s triumph in a short (military) confrontation with India in May.

“Now even US President Donald Trump mentions in each speech that Pakistan shot down seven ‘brand new’ Indian aircraft.”

He said he could state without fear or hesitation that it was due to the bravery of the valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army, the outstanding performance of the Air Force’s falcons and the country’s ground forces that they fired the Al-Fatah missile inside India — “and within four days the Indian military was brought to its knees.”

“It was the blessing of Allah and the military’s gallantry under the wonderful leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir who made fearless decisions in consultation with me.”

On the economic front, he said the government was “working day and night” to secure Pakistan’s rightful place and achieve sustainable progress.

The prime minister also linked the aspirations of children in AJK with those in occupied Kashmir. “If a Daanish School is being built in Bagh today, the children in occupied Kashmir are also wishing for the day when Kashmir will become Pakistan and Daanish Schools will be built there as well.”

He reaffirmed that Pakistan remained “fully committed” to decisions taken by a federal negotiating team with the AJK’s [Joint Awami Action] Committee and called on PM Rathore to establish exemplary governance standards along with his team across the region.

“Just as Azad Kashmir seeks development and dignity, occupied Kashmir seeks freedom,” he said, vowing that Pakistan would continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support “until the people of occupied Kashmir receive their rights”.

Earlier, the AJK premier said the project underscored the prime minister’s affection for the Kashmiri peopleand his long-standing commitment to the region’s development and prosperity.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for their sacrifices at the borders, he said the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their right to self-determination.

“We, as a nation, are grateful to the Pakistani people and political and military leadership for their consistent support and fearless advocacy of the Kashmir issue at the global stage”, Mr Rathore said.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam and Rana Mashhood also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025