Lahore ranked world’s most polluted again as AQI soars to 386

LAHORE: The Punjab government claimed on Wednesday that easterly winds had been consistently pushing polluted air from India’s border regions into Lahore and worsening the smog situation across central Punjab.

Officials said high PM2.5 levels recorded in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana were now directly impacting air quality in Lahore and Kasur, where calm winds of around 2 miles per hour were trapping pollution near the ground during the night and early morning.

They said a rapid drop in temperature, combined with an inversion layer and rising humidity, had prevented pollutants from dispersing upward, allowing smog to settle over the city. As a result, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Faisalabad witnessed a marked rise in their Air Quality Index (AQI).

Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world in the early hours of Wednesday, with its AQI touching 386 at 8am. The index improved to 193 by 2pm but deteriorated again to 201 by 5pm.

Officials warned that smoke accumulation in central Punjab could intensify due to lack of vertical air mixing, though southern districts including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were experiencing relatively better dispersion.

Despite the cross-border impact, the government insisted that Punjab’s smog-control strategy was “proving effective” under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Clean Air Mission.

A spokesperson said all departments had intensified enforcement, surveillance and mitigation measures.

On the CM’s instructions, digital surveillance, drone monitoring and zero-tolerance enforcement are underway across major urban centres.

The Environmental Protection Force conducted a late-night crackdown in industrial zones, sealing dozens of smoke-emitting units.

The deployment of 5,000 super seeders has led to a “historic reduction” in stubble burning, which officials described as a major step toward transforming agricultural practices. Brick kilns have been shifted to white-smoke systems, while substandard chimneys are being targeted for strict action.

The government has also expedited e-fitness certification of vehicles and barred unfit vehicles from entering Lahore.

The Lahore Waste Management Authority is operating controlled dump sites, enforcing fire-free operations, and carrying out night-long water sprinkling to suppress dust.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the smog situation in Lahore was being continuously monitored and that Punjab was “moving toward a clean air system.”

She urged citizens to avoid going outdoors during low-visibility hours, wear masks, and seek medical advice in case of respiratory discomfort. Children, the elderly and asthma patients were advised to take special precautions and keep indoor spaces ventilated.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles was under way. Between Nov 1 and 18, the transport and mass transit department inspected 9,811 vehicles in Lahore. Of these, 1,421 were ticketed for lacking fitness certificates or emitting smoke, while 422 were impounded. Another 1,371 vehicles were fined for overloading, taking total penalties to Rs18 million. The department also registered 372 FIRs and arrested 348 drivers during anti-smog operations.

Mr Khan said the anti-smog drive would be further expanded and warned that no leniency would be shown to violators.

“Vehicles violating the law will be impounded and FIRs will be registered. Smog can only be eliminated through mutual cooperation and concrete measures,” he said. Citizens may file smog-related complaints through the Green Punjab portal or by calling 1373.

A spokesperson for the housing department said the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) was accelerating its green mission across the province. Tree washing campaigns were being regularly conducted in 10 districts, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sialkot.

He said the activity improves tree health and enhances their capacity to reduce environmental and visual pollution. “The PHA is determined to make Punjab smog-free and is ensuring the best possible use of available resources,” he added.

