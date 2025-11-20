E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Balochistan MPAs to get closed-door update on security

Saleem Shahid Published November 20, 2025
Image shows the Balochistan Assembly.—Online/File
QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai announced on Wednesday that members of the opposition and treasury benches will receive an in-camera briefing today (Thursday) on the province’s law and order situation.

The move came after multiple members expressed grave concerns over deteriorating security in the region during the assembly session.

The session began behind schedule with Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan’s Emir Maulana Hidayatur Rehman taking the floor to highlight the worsening conditions.

“The internet, transport services and highways are closed, and now QESCO and the NHA have also been ordered to halt their work,” he said.

Lawmakers express concern over internet, transport shutdown during the provincial assembly session

Other lawmakers echoed his concerns, demanding the government take concrete steps and brief the assembly on the matter, which prompted the speaker’s ruling.

During the session, members also raised issues of severe utility shortages. BAP MPA Agha Umar Ahmedzai said that the Sariab area was being discriminated against with a lack of electricity and gas throughout the day, staging a walkout in protest.

PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak added that gas was unavailable in both Sariab and Quetta, causing distress to residents.

JUI MPA Asghar Tareen said the provision of Sui gas is a matter of life and death, not a luxury, and urged the chief minister to address the issue with the federal government.

He also criticised Rehman, a member of the treasury benches, for his critiques. Mr Tareen remarked that if Rehman wished to criticise the government, he should move to the opposition seats.

On the legislative front, the assembly approved the Balochistan Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships Bill. The Balochistan Judicial Academy (Amendment) Bill and the draft of the Balochistan Anti-Beggary Bill were referred to relevant standing committees for further review.

The House also approved the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concerning the audit report of the Balochistan Textbook Board. PAC Chairman Asghar Tareen presented the report before its approval.

In response to other civic complaints, Speaker Achakzai summoned the Quetta Commissioner to his chamber for Thursday after JUI-F member Shahida Rauf drew attention to public inconvenience caused by road excavation and traffic jams in the city.

Questions related to the Quetta Development Authority (QDA) and the Department of Labour & Manpower were deferred due to the absence of the concerned provincial ministers.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

