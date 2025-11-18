E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Closing General Session 12: Balancing Population and Economic Growth- Reports from the Provinces

Published November 18, 2025
  • Session Chair: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)
  • Keynote Address: Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination
  • Video Message: Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh
  • Comments by: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)
  • Video Message: Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan
  • Comments by: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)
  • Video Message: Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Comments by: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)
  • Closing Remarks: Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)
