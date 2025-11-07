GENERAL SESSION 1: Inaugural Session

- Welcome Announcement
- National Anthem & Recitation
- Welcome Address: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, CEO, Dawn
- Inaugural Address: Senator Sherry Rehman, the Chair of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Rnvironmental Coordintaion & Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the senate.
- Keynote Address: Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Member of the National Assembly, Foreign Affairs Committee, Climate Change Committee and Convenor of the Task Force on SDGs
- Video Message: Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives