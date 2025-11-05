Pakistan, Iran sign MoUs to enhance cultural cooperation

Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in broadcasting, film production, media regulation, and cultural exchange, according to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB).

The agreements were inked between the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and five major Pakistani media entities, including Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Box Office, Sab TV Network and VSH TV, during a ceremony in Islamabad, the MoIB said.

“These agreements aim to foster collaborative content creation, promote cultural understanding, and streamline media practices across both countries,” the statement read.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar termed the visit of the Iranian media delegation “productive and inspiring,” saying the signing reflected both nations’ resolve to “strengthen people-to-people connections and promote shared values of peace, brotherhood, and resistance against oppression”, according to the statement.

Iranian parliamentary speaker due to arrive for three-day visit

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, is due to arrive in Islamabad for a three-day visit on Wednesday, where he is expected to hold “talks with senior leaders on bilateral relations and to strengthen coordination with the Pakistani parliament”, according to the Iranian Embassy.

Qalibaf, quoted in a statement, said, “Both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have strong, ‎vibrant, and influential parliaments. The tradition of parliamentary diplomacy between our ‎two nations has long been active and productive.

“In the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, ‎we are committed to deepening cooperation with the Parliament of Pakistan and to supporting ‎our respective governments in strengthening relations across all sectors,” he added.

During his visit to Islamabad, Qalibaf is scheduled to hold meetings with the speakers and members of both the National Assembly and the Senate, according to Iranian outlet IRNA.

Pakistan and Iran share close ties and have signed multiple agreements across sectors such as energy and trade.