29 Afghan nationals arrested for trying to illegally cross into Iran

GWADAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police, in two separate operations, have arrested 50 people, including 29 Afghan citizens and their families, and foiled their attempt to illegally travel to Iran via the sea route from Jiwani.

Turbat police foiled an attempt by Afghan citizens to enter Iran illegally and arrested 29 Afghans, including women and children, near Turbat.

SSP Kech Zohaib Mohsin said that police intercepted two vehicles at a check point and took 29 Afghan citizens into custody. During investigation, it was revealed that these Afghan nationals were attempting to go to Iran without travel documents, intending to reach European countries via Iran and Turkey.

The Afghan nationals, handed over to the FIA for further investigation, included 12 males, 13 children and four women. Police also arrested the drivers of two vehicles who were allegedly involved in human smuggling.

Meanwhile, officials said that the FIA Composite Circle, Gwadar, carried out an operation in Jiwani area on Monday and apprehended 21 people who were attempting to enter Iran illegally by boat.

They said that among the arrested individuals, six were residents of Gujranwala, two from Mandi Bahauddin, two from Hafizabad, two from Nankana Sahib, three from Nowshera, while the remaining six belonged to Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Bajar, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025