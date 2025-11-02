Pakistan, Iran move to boost border trade, connectivity

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to deepen economic cooperation and uplift marginalised border communities, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal has proposed a series of high-level bilateral visits to strengthen cross-border trade and infrastructure ties with Iran.

The minister floated the proposal during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam on Saturday, during which both sides discussed measures to expand trade, improve connectivity, and build on existing cooperation mechanisms.

According to an official statement, Mr Kamal suggested arranging high-level exchanges — including visits by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and the Governor of Zahedan — to advance regional engagement. He also recommended that Pakistani ministers responsible for maritime affairs, railways, and communications visit Tehran to explore sectoral collaboration with their Iranian counterparts.

Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam briefed the minister on the progress of trade arrangements, recalling earlier agreements covering imports of 400,000 tonnes of rice, 300,000 tonnes of meat, 200,000 tonnes of maise and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed. He said Iran had completed rice imports and was now preparing to purchase animal feed and maise from Pakistan.

Jam Kamal pushes for deeper regional engagement, new border markets and revival of business council

The commerce minister thanked the ambassador for recognising Pakistan’s recent amendments to the barter trade mechanism under a statutory regulatory order (SRO), which have streamlined bilateral trade procedures.

Mr Kamal informed the envoy that the draft of the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed earlier in Islamabad, is under internal review and will soon be presented for formal approval. The Iranian envoy welcomed the update and noted the resumption of flights between Quetta and Zahedan, which has enhanced people-to-people and trade connectivity.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing initiatives, trade agreements and opportunities to further strengthen economic ties between the two neighbours.

The commerce minister invited Iranian companies and state-owned entities to participate in the FoodAg Exhibition 2025, to be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from Nov 25 to 27. He said the event would offer a platform for businesses from both countries to explore investment and joint ventures in the agri-food sector.

Mr Kamal said the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with domestic stakeholders including the Federal Board of Revenue and the Ministry of Communications, was addressing operational issues faced by Iranian transporters entering Pakistan.

He also called for the reactivation of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Business Council to strengthen business-to-business engagement and promote private-sector partnerships.

Highlighting progress on border trade facilitation, the minister welcomed the reactivation of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market on July 30 and urged the swift operationalisation of two other planned markets at Chegdi-Kouhak and Gabd-Reemdan.

He stressed the need to reduce non-tariff barriers by enhancing collaboration between the National Plant Protection Organisations and the quarantine agencies of both countries, thereby expediting the movement of agricultural goods across the border.

Mr Kamal underscored that recent engagement between Islamabad and Tehran has laid the groundwork for more sustained and inclusive economic cooperation, saying the two countries are poised to benefit from shared initiatives in trade, logistics and regional connectivity.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025