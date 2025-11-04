Rana Sanaullah dismisses fearmongering over 27th Amendment

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday dismissed fearmongering over the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment and said the government would not impose any “calamity” over the nation in its name.

The PPP said earlier today that its coalition partner PML-N has officially sought its support for a proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment — the idea of which had been floated soon after the 26th Amendment. The development comes even as three dozen petitions challenging most of the 26th Amendment, which had also faced sizeable censure, are pending before the Supreme Court.

The proposals include setting up constitutional courts, restoring executive magistrates, ending protection for provincial shares under the National Finance Commission and amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution, which pertains to the command of armed forces.

Addressing the situation in an interview on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, Sanaullah said: “The speculations appear to be such and our media and senior anchors have [created] such a fear about the 27th Amendment as if a storm or disease is coming.”

He said constitutional amendments were always made to update a country’s constitution and make it effective and relevant as per the needs of the present.

Sanaullah further questioned which of the issues raised by the PPP had not already been under constant discussion.

Questioned about the sudden announcement of the proposed amendment by the PPP, he said: “The consultation you’re talking about … this is the start of that discussion which has been underway for the past two to four months. If Bilawal felt it appropriate to talk about this today, then that is his choice.”

He said the government would consult various stakeholders on the issue, but first it would make the amendments public after discussing them with its coalition partners.

The senior PML-N leader said there would be a full debate on the changes and there was nothing to worry about or fear in regards to democracy or any other matter.

Questioned whether the government intended to remove the condition for the opposition and treasury benches to agree on the nominee for the chief election commissioner, Sanaullah strongly rejected the suggestion and said this would not happen.

“The government has no intention for this,” he said.

He also reassured that “the government is not going to impose any calamity in the shape of the 27th Amendment. Whatever reservations are raised, there will be a debate on in a positive and sophisticated manner, no matter how long it takes.”

He stressed that any eventual amendment would be made after reaching a consensus.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in an interview on GTV News show ‘G for Gharidah’ that the amendment was aimed at bringing education and population control back under federal control.

Changing stances

The government had last year passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment. It was passed by parliament during an overnight session in October 2024, with the PTI claiming seven of its lawmakers were abducted to gain their favour as the party opposed the legislation. The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) also alleged its two senators were being pressured, with both later defying party line to vote in the tweaks’ favour.

Even though the 26th Amendment remains mired in controversy and faces challenges in the court, the power corridors in Islamabad are abuzz with talk of a possible 27th Constitutional Amendment, which, according to the insiders, will further “fine-tune” the structure and the functioning of the superior judiciary.

In August, however, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said during a press conference that the country was “running well” and experiencing stability and economic improvement, adding that there was no need for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Bilawal had also previously dismissed talk of any potential legislation regarding a 27th Amendment as “baseless rumours”.

But, the ruling coalition now seems to be steering in a different direction.

The matter of the proposed legislation had reportedly come up during an Oct 27 meeting between Bilawal and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The two leaders had met to discuss the prevailing political situation and formulate a joint strategy on key national issues.

JUI-F sources said that the focus of the discussion was to formulate a collective strategy related to new legislation and develop parliamentary cooperation between the PPP and the JUI-F. They claimed that Bilawal had stressed during the meeting the importance of the role of opposition parties in the upcoming legislation.

Meanwhile, opposition PTI has been criticising the proposed amendment.

In June, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) had also endorsed the amendment while calling for broad-based judicial reforms, including the nationwide rotation of judges. Speaking at a press conference, IHCBA President Syed Wajid Hussain Gilani had stated that the legal fraternity welcomed the 27th Amendment, which followed the precedent set by the 26th Constitution Amendment.