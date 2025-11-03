27th Constitutional Amendment on the horizon after Bilawal says PML-N delegation sought PPP’s support

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that a PML-N delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited him and President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking their support for the approval of a 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Separately, the PPP also issued a similar statement that quoted Bilawal as saying that the proposal included setting up constitutional courts, restoring executive magistrates and the matter of transfer of judges. It also included the end of protection for the provincial share under the National Finance Commission and amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution, which pertains to the command of armed forces, the statement further quoted Bilawal as saying.

He added that the proposed amendment also included a provision about the return of the subjects of education and population planning to the federation and a point about ending the stalemate regarding appointments to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Bilawal said a session of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) had been called after President Zardari’s return from Doha on November 6 for deciding the party policy on the matter.

A subsequent post by the PPP said the CEC session would be held at Bilawal House in Karachi, where overall political situation in the country would also be discussed.

The government had last year passed a 26th Constitutional Amendment. It was passed by parliament during an overnight session in October 2024, with the PTI claiming seven of its lawmakers were abducted to gain their favour as the party opposed the legislation. The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) also alleged its two senators were being pressured, with both later defying party line to vote in the tweaks’ favour.

Even though the 26th Amendment remains mired in controversy and faces challenges in the court, the power corridors in Islamabad are abuzz with talk of a possible 27th Constitutional Amendment, which, according to the insiders, will further “fine-tune” the structure and the functioning of the superior judiciary.

In August, however, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had said during a press conference that the country was “running well” and experiencing stability and economic improvement, adding that there was no need for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Bilawal had also previously dismissed talk of any potential legislation regarding a 27th Amendment as “baseless rumours”.

But, the ruling coalition now seems to be steering in a different direction.

The matter of the proposed legislation had reportedly come up during an Oct 27 meeting between Bilawal and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The two leaders had met to discuss the prevailing political situation and formulate a joint strategy on key national issues.

JUI-F sources said that the focus of the discussion was to formulate a collective strategy related to new legislation and develop parliamentary cooperation between the PPP and the JUI-F. They claimed that Bilawal had stressed during the meeting the importance of the role of opposition parties in the upcoming legislation.

Meanwhile, opposition PTI has been criticising the proposed amendment.

In June, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) had also endorsed the amendment while calling for broad-based judicial reforms, including the nationwide rotation of judges. Speaking at a press conference, IHCBA President Syed Wajid Hussain Gilani had stated that the legal fraternity welcomed the 27th Amendment, which followed the precedent set by the 26th Constitution Amendment.