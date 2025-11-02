E-Paper | November 02, 2025

JD Vance defends wish for wife to become Christian

AFP Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 11:20am
US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, attend a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump to posthumously award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on October 14, 2025. — Reuters/File
WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance has defended saying that he hopes his wife Usha — who was raised as a Hindu — converts to Christianity.

A fervent Catholic who himself converted in 2019, Vance said on Friday that pushback against his remarks reeks of “anti-Christian bigotry“.

The 41-year-old was asked about raising their three children in an interfaith marriage at a Turning Point USA event honouring assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that,” he said.

“But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

