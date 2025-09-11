E-Paper | September 11, 2025

US influencer Charlie Kirk shot at varsity event

Reuters Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:23am

WASHINGTON: US right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday and a suspect was taken into custody.

Kirk, 31, was transported to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

A spokesperson for Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump said on X. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Cellphone video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk, 31, addressing a large outdoor crowd at the campus in Orem, Utah, when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending the attendees running.

In another clip, blood can be seen gushing from Kirk’s neck immediately after the shot.

“A shot was fired from a nearby building and we have a suspect in custody,” a university spokesperson said.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Kirk and Turning Point, the largest conservative youth organisation in the United States, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November. His events at college campuses nationwide typically draw large crowds.

After winning a second term, Trump credited Kirk for mobilising younger voters and voters of colour in support of his campaign during a rally in Phoenix in December.

“You had Turning Point’s grassroots armies,” Trump said. “It’s not my victory, it’s your victory.”

Kirk has 5.2 million followers on X and hosts a popular podcast and radio programme, The Charlie Kirk Show. He is part of an ecosystem of pro-Trump conservative influencers including Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer, Candace Owens and others who have helped to amplify the president’s agenda.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

