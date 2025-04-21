US Vice President Vance in India for tough talks on trade

United States Vice President JD Vance began a four-day visit to India on Monday as New Delhi looks to seal an early trade deal and stave off punishing US tariffs.

Vance’s visit comes two months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

A red carpet welcome with an honour guard and troupes of folk dancers greeted Vance after he stepped out into the sweltering sunshine of New Delhi, where he is set to meet with Modi.

Performers stand next to a poster welcoming U.S. Vice President JD Vance to India, in New Delhi, India, April 21, 2025. — Reuters

Vance’s tour also includes a trip to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal.

The US vice president is accompanied by his family, including his wife Usha, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, with New Delhi’s broadcasters dubbing the visit “semi-private”.

US Vice President JD Vance (C) and his wife Usha Vance disembark an aircraft as their daughter Mirabel (top 2L) and son Ewan (top R) look on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. — AFP

Modi, 74, and Vance, 40, are expected to “review the progress in bilateral relations” and also “exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest”, India’s foreign ministry said last week.

India and the US are negotiating the first tranche of a trade deal, which New Delhi hopes to secure within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by Trump earlier this month.

“We are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week.

Vance was welcomed at the airport by Ashwini Vaishnaw, a senior member of Modi’s government.

US Vice President JD Vance (2L) and his wife Usha Vance (L) are greeted by India’s Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw (R) upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. — AFP

Vance’s visit comes during an escalating trade war between the US and China. India’s neighbour and rival faces US levies of up to 145 per cent on many products.

Beijing has responded with duties of 125pc on US goods.

India has so far reacted cautiously.

After the tariffs were announced, India’s Department of Commerce said it was “carefully examining the implications”, adding it was “also studying the opportunities that may arise”.

Modi, who visited the White House in February, has an acknowledged rapport with Trump, who said he shares a “special bond” with the Indian leader.

US Vice President JD Vance (C) inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. — AFP

Trump, speaking while unveiling the tariffs, said Modi was a “great friend” but that he had not been “treating us right”.

During his visit to Washington, Modi said that the world’s largest and fifth-largest economies would work on a “mutually beneficial trade agreement”.

While the US is a crucial market for India’s information technology and services sectors, Washington has made billions of dollars in new military hardware sales to New Delhi in recent years.

Trump could visit India later this year for a summit of heads of state from the Quad — a four-way grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.