Three killed as dumper hits motorcycle

LAHORE: Three men were killed when a speeding garbage dumper collided with a motorcycle in the DHA area on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, three people lost their lives in the traffic accident between a motorcycle and a dumper that occurred in the Defence C police jurisdiction.

The Defense C police shifted the bodies to the morgue and started investigations.

The deceased were identified as Nasir, 27, Shan Muhammad, 48, and Hafeez, 19. All the deceased belonged to Kasur.

According to Rescue 1122, 287 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. One person was killed and 322 were injured in these traffic accidents.

Among the injured, a total of 100 seriously wounded individuals were transferred to local hospitals, while 222 with minor injuries were provided first aid at the scene.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025