E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Three killed as dumper hits motorcycle

Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Three men were killed when a speeding garbage dumper collided with a motorcycle in the DHA area on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, three people lost their lives in the traffic accident between a motorcycle and a dumper that occurred in the Defence C police jurisdiction.

The Defense C police shifted the bodies to the morgue and started investigations.

The deceased were identified as Nasir, 27, Shan Muhammad, 48, and Hafeez, 19. All the deceased belonged to Kasur.

According to Rescue 1122, 287 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. One person was killed and 322 were injured in these traffic accidents.

Among the injured, a total of 100 seriously wounded individuals were transferred to local hospitals, while 222 with minor injuries were provided first aid at the scene.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe