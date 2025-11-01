E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Rape charges withdrawal entices police action

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: Police have launched a legal action against complainants of rape cases for withdrawing the allegations after reconciliation with suspects.

At least 12 cases have so far been lodged against the complainants in different police stations of Gujrat district.

Official sources said the action was being taken particularly in the cases of rape with children and teenagers where charges were withdrawn later on.

These cases are lodged under the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trail Act 2021) 22-2-b against the complainants of rape cases.

Sources said that Tanda police station had lodged five (the highest number) cases in this regard followed by three in the Civil Lines as well as one each in Dinga, Shaheen, Kunjah and Daulat Nagar police stations. The cases were lodged on the report of police officials.

They said that time, human and financial resources of police would often get spoiled by the complainants in such cases when the latter reconciled with the suspects without the trial of the suspects.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said that such an action had been taken to discourage false applications, charges and complaints.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe