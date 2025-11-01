Rape charges withdrawal entices police action

GUJRAT: Police have launched a legal action against complainants of rape cases for withdrawing the allegations after reconciliation with suspects.

At least 12 cases have so far been lodged against the complainants in different police stations of Gujrat district.

Official sources said the action was being taken particularly in the cases of rape with children and teenagers where charges were withdrawn later on.

These cases are lodged under the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trail Act 2021) 22-2-b against the complainants of rape cases.

Sources said that Tanda police station had lodged five (the highest number) cases in this regard followed by three in the Civil Lines as well as one each in Dinga, Shaheen, Kunjah and Daulat Nagar police stations. The cases were lodged on the report of police officials.

They said that time, human and financial resources of police would often get spoiled by the complainants in such cases when the latter reconciled with the suspects without the trial of the suspects.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said that such an action had been taken to discourage false applications, charges and complaints.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025