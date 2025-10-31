E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Fazl stresses Pak-Afghan peace through dialogue

Aurangzeb Malik Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CHINIOT: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says peace should be given a chance through talks to settle disputes with Afghanistan.

Rejecting attacks on Afghanistan, he said: “Peace talks are the only way to move forward. The government should rethink its foreign policy due to which not only Pakistan was facing isolation in the region but also its steps were pushing the Afghan regime into the lap of India.”

Fazl was addressing a press conference at Chenab Nagar where he came to address the Annual Khatme Nabuwat Conference organised by Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatme Nabuwat.

The JUI leader claimed that people of Afghanistan were pro-Pakistan and not pro-India and matters should not be resolved with use of power.

“We should respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan and it was a matter of concern that visits of Afghan ministers, which were scheduled and confirmed, were cancelled from our side.”

Saying that Pakistan had lost confidence of China and the CPEC was being rolled back, he urged the

government not to sacrifice friendship with China for relationships with the US.

Fazl also rejected Punjab government’s decision to award stipend to Imam Masjid, saying that every government tried to purchase the Ulema. He said such a proposal in the KP had been rejected and the same stance would be done in Punjab.

He said he would not comment on the extension of the army chief as it was an administrative matter.

About the Gaza situation, the JUI chief said the hands of Palestinians were tied while Israel was free to bomb and kill innocent people of Palestine.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe