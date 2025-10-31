Fazl stresses Pak-Afghan peace through dialogue

CHINIOT: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says peace should be given a chance through talks to settle disputes with Afghanistan.

Rejecting attacks on Afghanistan, he said: “Peace talks are the only way to move forward. The government should rethink its foreign policy due to which not only Pakistan was facing isolation in the region but also its steps were pushing the Afghan regime into the lap of India.”

Fazl was addressing a press conference at Chenab Nagar where he came to address the Annual Khatme Nabuwat Conference organised by Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatme Nabuwat.

The JUI leader claimed that people of Afghanistan were pro-Pakistan and not pro-India and matters should not be resolved with use of power.

“We should respect the sovereignty of Afghanistan and it was a matter of concern that visits of Afghan ministers, which were scheduled and confirmed, were cancelled from our side.”

Saying that Pakistan had lost confidence of China and the CPEC was being rolled back, he urged the

government not to sacrifice friendship with China for relationships with the US.

Fazl also rejected Punjab government’s decision to award stipend to Imam Masjid, saying that every government tried to purchase the Ulema. He said such a proposal in the KP had been rejected and the same stance would be done in Punjab.

He said he would not comment on the extension of the army chief as it was an administrative matter.

About the Gaza situation, the JUI chief said the hands of Palestinians were tied while Israel was free to bomb and kill innocent people of Palestine.

