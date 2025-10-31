Three illegal Afghans arrested; landlords booked

SAHIWAL: Police in Sahiwal and Chichawatni arrested three Afghan nationals for conducting business activities without valid visas or work permits for over a decade.

In the first incident, Saddar Police Chichawatni arrested an Afghan national involved in the dried fruits trade from a rented house at Chak No. 39/12-L, Tehsil Chichawatni. The suspect was identified as Hameedullah Ahmedzai, hailing from District Jozan, Afghanistan. Police also booked the property owner, a widow Parveen Akhter, for renting out the house without a formal agreement. The case was registered under the Foreigners Act 1914-46 and various sections of the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Act 2015, based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghaffar Ahmed.

In another incident, Ghala police, Sahiwal, arrested Usman Ghani Gulzai and Dost Muhammad Gulzai, residents of Logar, Afghanistan, who were running a garments business on visit visa documents. Their landlord, Tanveer Ahmed, was also booked for renting out a shop without verifying legal documentation. Both suspects and their landlords were charged under the same legal provisions, following a complaint lodged by SI Arif Ali.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025