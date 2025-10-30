Police recover five men kidnapped by Katcha gangsters

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered five individuals who had allegedly been kidnapped by gangsters of Bangla Ichha Katcha area in Rajanpur.

According to DPO Farooq Amjad, the gangsters had kidnapped the five local residents and were attempting to flee towards their hideout. Police promptly pursued the criminals, encircled them, and engaged in an armed confrontation. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the criminals, who had taken refuge in a sugarcane field.

While all five abductees, who belong to the same family, were rescued unharmed, the bandits managed to escape. A search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects is underway.

In a related development, police have also arrested seven alleged facilitators of the gangsters.

Kidnapped: Two young men from the Malik community were allegedly kidnapped in Rujhan police precincts, adjacent to Miranpur, on Wednesday.

One of the victims, Kashif, is a resident of Miranpur, while the other, Shahid, is a rickshaw driver from Ward No.11 of Rujhan city.

Dwellers of Rujhan Mazari tehsil and the city are living in a state of fear and anxiety due to the rising incidence of criminal activities in all areas, particularly the riverine belt.

Meanwhile, a video statement from the victims’ relatives has gone viral on social media. Standing in front of the Rujhan police station, they appealed to the political and government authorities for the safe recovery of the abductees.

The Rajanpur district police officer was not available for comment.

ENCOUNTER: A wanted highwayman was killed allegedly in ‘firing by his own accomplices during an encounter’ on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Darahma police station.

Reports said a police patrol spotted three highwaymen on a motorcycle on the Tota Gandha Kot Chatha Road. Upon seeing the police, the criminals opened fire. Police returned the fire in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, one of the highwaymen, identified as Shehzad, of the Dadda community, was killed by what is believed to be crossfire from his two accomplices. The two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

The stolen motorcycle used by the gang was recovered from the site. It had been snatched from a villager on Monday, who remains in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the teaching hospital of Ghazi Medical College.

The deceased highwayman, Shehzad, was a known criminal, wanted by police, and had a record for his involvement in multiple robbery cases.

DPO retired Capt Tariq Wilayat visited the encounter site to assess the situation. He said the police remain vigilant at all times to protect the lives and property of citizens and are committed to taking strict action against criminal elements.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025