Three in fray for Senate by-poll today

Bureau Report Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
PESHAWAR: By-elections on the vacant Senate’s general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are scheduled for Thursday (today) with three candidates in the electoral fray.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Shibli Faraz by the election commission.

Though three candidates are in the run for the polls, the contest would be between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed independent candidate Khurram Zeeshan and opposition-backed Taj Mohammad Afridi.

Irfan Saleem, another PTI-backed candidate on the electoral roll, is covering candidate for Mr Zeeshan.

The polling is scheduled to start at 9am and will continue till 4pm. Two other candidates – Abid Khan Yousafzai and Nisar Khan – have withdrawn their candidature.

Provincial election commissioner Saeed Gul would be the returning officer for the polls.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

