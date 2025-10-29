E-Paper | October 29, 2025

FUUAST vice chancellor found guilty of workplace harassment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has declared the vice chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari guilty of workplace harassment for repeatedly making gender-stereotypical and demeaning remarks about women faculty members.

A penalty of censure has been imposed on the VC under Section 4(4)(i)(a) of the Act with directions to the university syndicate to monitor his conduct and ensure that “such incidents are not repeated in future.”

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar took serious notice of Mr Shinwari’s remarks about women and said such statements are “inherently sexist, derogatory, and demeaning, amounting to gender stereotyping and constituting behavior that can create a hostile work environment.”

Mr Shinwari had said, “When females reach the age of around 35 or above, they experience hormonal issues, and their mental condition becomes unstable, causing them to create problems for others.”

The order underscored the urgent need for mindset change within Pakistan’s institutions. Sexist and demeaning remarks by those in authority constitute workplace harassment under Pakistani law, the ombudsperson observed.

“University heads bear an institutional duty to demonstrate exemplary gender sensitivity, as their words and actions shape the culture of the academic community,” she said.”

FOSPAH’s decision goes beyond the individual case to address the wider culture of bias that often hides behind ignorance or misplaced assumptions. The order added that “ignorance of gender stereotypes cannot absolve duty bearers of responsibility,” making it clear that unawareness of bias is not an excuse for perpetuating it.

The ombudsperson said: “The conduct of the Vice Chancellor, consisting of repeated remarks linking women’s professional performance to hormonal changes, constitutes gender-based stereotyping and reflects sexually demeaning behavior within the meaning of Section 2(h)(i), and also amounts to gender discrimination as defined under Section 2(h)(ii) of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010.”

It also ordered the university to take concrete steps toward changing institutional culture, including the formation of a standing inquiry committee, display of the statutory code of conduct across campuses, and regular awareness and sensitisation workshops for staff and students.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

