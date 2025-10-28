Events held in Rawalpindi to mark Kashmir Black Day

RAWALPINDI: A black day was observed in Rawalpindi against the Indian occupation of Kashmir on Monday.

In this regard, seminars, rallies and a photographic exhibition were organised. On October 27, 1947, occupation forces entered Srinagar and declared it as part of India. The black day was observed on both sides of Kashmir, calling for the implementation of the United Nations resolutions to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

The civic bodies in Rawalpindi displayed banners and steamers on roads and the stations of metro bus service. Black flags were hoisted on all educational institutions and health centres. Speech and essay writing competitions were held in schools and colleges along with rallies across the district to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

A minute’s silence was observed in the ceremonies followed by sirens to highlight the national cause. Apart from educational institutions, rallies were organised by people from various walks of life.

Rawalpindi Arts Council hosted a photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of civil society members, district administration officials and students attended the ceremony. The students presented national songs and tableau.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, who was chief guest, said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. India’s usurping rule has never been recognised before and will never be accepted in the future.

“The story of the sacrifices of the Kashmiris is written in blood. Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political and moral support to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people,” she said.

A documentary on the occasion highlighted the Indian illegal occupation and atrocities in Kashmir. A photo exhibition was also organised regarding Indian oppression and oppression of Kashmiris.

District Education Authority and Directorate of Colleges arranged special programmes, walks, debates and events in all educational institutions.

The administrator Auqaf arranged special prayers and Fateha Khwani for Kashmiri martyrs.

Kashmir Black Day in China

The Pakistani embassy in Beijing has organised a solemn event to commemorate Kashmir Black Day, marking the day in 1947 when Indian forces unlawfully occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The event served as a reminder of the grave injustice and continued suffering endured by the Kashmiri people under illegal Indian occupation, said a statement released on Monday.

Messages from the president, the prime minister, and the deputy prime minister were read out during the event.

These messages reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

They also strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi underscored the historical significance of the day and the importance of its commemoration in raising awareness at the international level and reiterating sanctity of international law.

He acknowledged the support extended by China on the Kashmir issue, in echoing Pakistan’s reaffirmation of the right to self determination in light of the UN security council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmir people.

He concluded that the early resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for peace in South Asia and beyond.

As part of the commemoration, a documentary highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people under occupation was screened.

At the conclusion of the event, participants viewed a photo exhibition depicting the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025