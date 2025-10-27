Pakistan look to bounce back from Asia Cup hurt in South Africa T20Is

Pakistan’s build-up towards next year’s T20 World Cup will continue on Tuesday when they take on South Africa in the opener of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The national side goes into the series after faring decently in their biggest test at the Asia Cup last month — beating all sides they came up against except world number one and archrivals India, who handed them defeats in all three encounters including the final.

South Africa, in contrast, arrive as a depleted outfit on paper — the presence of star batter Quinton de Kock, featuring in a Twenty20 International for the first time since June 2024, standing out in a largely second-string squad led by Donovan Ferreira, who has just nine T20Is to his name.

Hence, Pakistan can be safely called favourites to take the series trophy, which would help restore their damaged confidence following the triple-drubbing from India.

The hosts too haven’t shied away from striking a balance between experimentation and experience. Former skipper Babar Azam has returned to the T20I ranks following a four-month absence, while Fakhar Zaman waits in the reserves.

“He’s a world-class player,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said of Babar in the pre-series press conference on the eve of the match. “His presence always benefits the team. He’s played over a hundred T20s, led Pakistan many times, and scored heavily. His experience will strengthen our batting line-up.”

Pacer Naseem Shah, who missed both the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup, is also set to make his comeback. Uncapped spinner Usman Tariq and exciting middle-order batter Abdul Samad have been drafted in as part of Pakistan’s search for depth and flexibility ahead of the global showpiece next year.

Pakistan have also axed Mohammad Haris, despite the team management previously backing the wicket-keeper batter before he fell out of favour to make way for Usman Khan. The decision has raised concerns of inconsistent selection.

“We were looking for a wicket-keeper-batter who can play in the middle order, especially against spin,” Salman said, defending Usman’s inclusion. “Even though his international record isn’t great yet, you must’ve seen in the PSL that he bats well against spin in middle overs. We needed that kind of player who can both keep wickets and handle spin in that phase.”

Pakistan have undergone a T20I revamp since the appointment of Mike Hesson as the side’s white-ball head coach in June, with an increased emphasis on strike-rates under the New Zealander. Hard-hitting has been a central theme of their approach in the 21 matches under Hesson so far.

But with the strategy largely failing to yield consistent results, there is a growing realisation that a more adaptable approach is needed.

“Given the kind of conditions we’ve been playing in, we need batters who can build innings and rotate strike, and then accelerate when required,” Salman said. “Middle-overs batting against spin is another key area. We need to improve strike rotation there, and we’ve worked on that during our recent camp.”

The pitch at Rawalpindi is expected to be a batting paradise, which could also allow South Africa to challenge Pakistan with big totals and put the hosts under pressure.

For the visitors, too, the series offers an opportunity to fine-tune their combination ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“It is important to build up toward the World Cup,” Ferreira said. “I think this is the big stepping stone for us toward the World Cup.”

Ferreira was named skipper after veteran batter David Miller was ruled out due to injury. Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka have also missed out through fitness issues, while the Proteas have rested regular T20I captain Aiden Markram, batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, and spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq; Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim.

South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.