Bavuma out of Test series in Pakistan as De Kock returns for ODIs

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will be without injured captain Temba Bavuma for their Tests in Pakistan next month, but Quinton de Kock will come out of One-day International retirement to play in both white-ball series on the all-formats tour.

South Africa begin the defence of their World Test Championship title with a two-match series in Pakistan, starting in Lahore on October 12, but must do so without influential batter Bavuma, who has a calf strain.

“Naturally, we are disappointed not to have Temba available,” South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. “He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side, and his presence on and off the field will be missed.”

Selection convener Patrick Moroney said Bavuma’s calf strain, suffered in a recent one-day series in England, would keep him out of action for six to eight weeks.

“The focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for a tour of India in November,” said Moroney.

The tourists will take four spinners on tour, though Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second Test as he recovers from a groin problem.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer has been recalled to the Test squad for the first time in two years. Prenelan Subrayen, recently cleared after being reported for a suspect bowling action, and left-armer Senuran Muthusamy are the other spinners in the squad.

Aiden Markram will lead the Test side in Bavuma’s absence with an otherwise settled selection from the squad that won the mace in the final against Australia at Lord’s in June.

The series begins in Lahore on October 12 with the second Test starting in Rawalpindi on October 20.

Several Test players will be rested for the white-ball series that follow.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter De Kock, 32, makes his return after retiring from the 50-overs format at the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He last played in the T20 side at the 2024 World Cup.

His return is a signal that he is likely to be a part of South Africa’s campaign for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

“Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us,” Conrad said. “When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team.”

South Africa will co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, hoping to end their hunt for the elusive trophy.

Matthew Breetzke will captain the ODI team and David Miller will lead the T20 side. They play three T20 fixtures from October 28-November 1 and three ODIs from November 4-8.

Big-hitting Donovan Ferreira will captain South Africa in a one-off T20 international against Namibia in Windhoek on October 11.

Squads for Pakistan tour:

Test: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald

Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne.

T20I: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

ODI: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025