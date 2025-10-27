E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Man kills stepsister, her minor son

Our Correspondent Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
SWAT:A man shot and killed his stepsister and her young son on Sunday while his stepmother was injured in the Kot area of tehsil Charbagh, Swat.

According to Charbagh police, the suspect, identified as Sikandar alias Shakeel, son of Nadar Khan and a resident of Salanda, Mingora, opened fire on his 23-year-old stepsister, wife of Rehmatullah, resident of Kot, over a domestic dispute. As a result, the woman and her three-year-old son, Fayaz, who was in her lap, died on the spot, while the stepmother of the accused also sustained bullet injuries.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the crime scene, and Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies and the injured woman to a hospital. The injured woman was later referred to Saidu Sharif hospital for further treatment.

The police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the injured woman and started search to arrest the culprit and also launched investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025

