E-Paper | October 25, 2025

3 suspected robbers killed in shootout with Quetta police

Abdullah Zehri Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 02:22pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Three suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Quetta’s outskirts on Saturday morning, an official said.

Saddar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaukat Jadoon told Dawn.com that three armed suspects opened fire on a police patrol party in the Killi Khali area, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta, within the limits of the Brewery Police Station.

“All three suspects were killed during the police’s retaliatory action,” DSP Jadoon said.

“Weapons were recovered from the possession of the dacoits,” the officer said, adding that their bodies were taken to the Bolan Medical College for medico-legal procedures.

The suspects were dacoits and were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery, the DSP said. Further police investigation was being carried out, he added.

Last month, Sala­h­u­ddin Achakzai, a prominent tribal elder of the Achakzai tribe, was shot dead and two others were injured when arm­ed men riding motorcycles targeted them on the outskirts of Chaman.

In late August, two men were gunned down when armed men opened fire on their car near Killi Dargai on Loralai-Dera Road. This came over a week after unknown motorcyclists shot dead a Counter Terrorism Department officer in Pishin Town, officials said on Friday.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...