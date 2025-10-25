E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Second Balochistan kidnapping this week sees 18 labourers abducted in Khuzdar

Saleem Shahid Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 09:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Unknown armed men abducted 18 labourers at gunpoint and set fire to numerous vehicles in an attack on Thursday night at a construction company camp and its crushing plant in Naal area of Khuzdar district, officials said.

The incident marks the second kidnapping of labourers in the region in four days. The first incident took place three days earlier, although it was only made public by the officials yesterday.

Levies officials said over two dozen armed men stormed the camp and crushing plant of a private construction company late on Thursday in the Naal area, about 80 km from the district headquarters of Khuzdar.

“They set at least eight vehicles and other machinery on fire and took away workers with them [to an] unknown destination,” a senior Levies force official in Naal said.

Assailants also set ablaze many vehicles; incident comes days after gunmen abducted nine labourers in Mastung

The company manager, Zulfiqar Ahmed, said the attackers initially took 20 people.

“The armed men kidnapped 20 labourers from the camp but two of them were freed later on their way to an unknown destination,” Mr Ahmed said. He confirmed that the abducted workers belong to the Sindh.

The labourers were working on a road project for the D. Baluch construction company, which is building roads to connect Naal with the areas of Washuk and Basima. Officials said that at least eight vehicles were completely gutted and other machinery was damaged in the attack.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to find the kidnapped workers and the armed group responsible.

In the previous attack, unidentified gunmen kidnapped nine labourers as they were returning home from their work on an under-construction building site. The assailants also hijacked the pickup truck in which the workers were travelling, all at gunpoint in the Dasht area of Mastung district.

No one has claimed responsibility for either of the recent kidnapping incidents.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...