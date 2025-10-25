E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Pakistan State Oil earns Rs20.9bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 08:10am
PSO holds its 49th annual general meeting in Karachi on October 24. — Photo via PSO-Pakistan/X
PSO holds its 49th annual general meeting in Karachi on October 24. — Photo via PSO-Pakistan/X
KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs20.9 billion for FY25 and announced a dividend of Rs10 per share, representing a 22.5 per cent payout ratio.

The company held its 49th annual general meeting on Fri­day, chaired by Asif Baigmoh­amed, Chairman of the Board of Management. Managing Director and CEO Syed Taha, along with senior executives, attended the session.

The management informed shareholders that PSO had expanded its retail network to 3,649 outlets nationwide and made progress on the White Oil Pipeline project to improve fuel transportation efficiency. It said the company continued to focus on operational excellence thro­ugh automation and digitisation initiatives, including the Faisalabad Terminal Automation System.

According to a press release, the management reaffirmed PSO’s commitment to ensuring energy security and long-term growth. Shareholders appreciated the company’s performance and leadership.

IPAK Group profit surges

IPAK Group’s PAT surged sevenfold to Rs704 million in the first quarter, driven by higher sales, improved margins, and lower finance costs.

Consolidated sales rose 33pc year-on-year to Rs10.19 bn on stronger demand and higher capacity utilisation across BoPP, CPP, and BoPET film lines. Gross profit increased 73pc to Rs1.76bn, while operating profit climbed 83pc to Rs1.43bn, reflecting better margins and cost discipline.

Finance costs dropped 14pc due to improved working capital management and lower borrowing rates. Exports grew 52pc to Rs2.43bn, accounting for 25pc of total sales.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 1.14 from Rs 0.35 a year earlier. On a standalone basis, IPAK’s net profit reached Rs183m, up from Rs20m in Q1 FY25, marking a more than nine-fold increase.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

