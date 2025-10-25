KPSCW advocates for women’s inclusion in aman jirga

KHYBER: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) has called for ‘meaningful inclusion’ of women in the upcoming “Khyber Aman Jirga”, terming their participation in peace and policy dialogues a constitutional, legal and policy imperative.

The jirga is scheduled to be held on October 25 in Bara, Khyber district, and will be chaired by the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Suhail Afridi.

In an official communiqué issued on Wednesday, the commission underscored that Article 25(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal opportunities for all citizens, and that Section 6(b) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Empowerment Act 2016 mandated women’s participation in policymaking processes.

The Commission further highlighted Pakistan’s international obligations under United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 1325, which emphasises the critical role of women in peace-building and conflict resolution.

Calling upon the chief secretary, district administration, and relevant authorities, the commission urged that women from civil society be granted representation in the jirga to ensure their voices are heard in matters of peace and development.

“Excluding women from such forums is not only a violation of constitutional principles but also undermines efforts towards sustainable peace,” the statement read.

The Commission reiterated that inclusive dialogue is essential for effective governance and long-term stability in the region.

WORLD POLIO DAY OBSERVED AT MODEL COLLEGE: World Polio Day was observed at a local educational institution Leeds Model College, Landi Kotal, on Friday which brought together a large number of students, teachers, health workers, civil society representatives, media personnel, elected representatives and human rights activists to reaffirm their commitment to a polio-free Pakistan.

The programme was organised by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) in collaboration with the local administration. The key speakers included Said Afzal Shinwari, communication officer, Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative District Khyber and Afrasiab Zubair Hondal, assistant commissioner Landi Kotal.

Speaking on the occasion, Said Afzal highlighted the significance of World Polio Day and its role in mobilising global and local efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. He emphasised that Pakistan remained one of the few countries where polio continued to circulate, with 30 cases reported so far this year, out of which 19 cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged parents and community leaders not to link personal or service-related demands with polio vaccination, stressing that refusal to vaccination only endangered children’s futures. He added that during the last campaign, 318 refusal cases were recorded in District Khyber, most of them demand-based.

The assistant commissioner, Afrasiab Zubair Hondal, reiterated the government’s strong commitment to completely eliminate polio from the country. He urged the public, especially youth and teachers, to play an active role in countering misinformation and ensuring that every child received the vaccine. “Polio eradication is not just a government initiative—it’s our collective responsibility,” he stated.

Later, all stakeholders, students, and participants, carrying banners and placards with messages calling for collective responsibility and a united effort to make Pakistan polio-free, staged a public awareness walk to promote awareness and sensitize the community about the importance of polio vaccination.

Meanwhile an Afghan diplomat and director for refugees’ affairs paid a visit to illegal foreigners’ camp at Jamrud on Friday.

Accompanied by assistant commissioner Naseemullah Shah, the Afghan diplomat met with returning Afghans and assessed the arrangements about provision of various facilities at the camp.

