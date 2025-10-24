After Balochistan, Sindh also seeks armoured vehicles refused by KP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday became the second province, after Balochistan, to request the federal government to transfer armoured vehicles rejected by the provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn.com reported.

On Monday, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had alleged that the bulletproof cars provided by the federal government were “defective and old”, adding that they should be recalled.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti had subsequently waded in, asking the interior minister that if the KP government was refusing to take the bulletproof vehicles, they should be transferred to the Balochistan government so that terrorism can be countered effectively. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi allocated the bulletproof vehicles meant for KP to Balochistan.

On Thursday, the Sindh Home Department also requested the interior ministry to allocate it the vehicles turned down by KP.

“In view of the critical security environment in Sindh, particularly with regards to the protection of Chinese nationals as well as the security of foreigners, VVIPs and dignitaries visiting the province, there exists a pressing need for bulletproof vehicles. It is, therefore, requested that these bulletproof vehicles may kindly be allocated to government of Sindh for deployment under the Home Department,” said a Sindh government letter read.

