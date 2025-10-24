Dengue tally hits 1,163 in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: There is no let-up in the arrival of dengue patients in the city’s three government-run hospitals as 21 more patients went down with mosquito-borne disease on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,163 in the current season.

Mostly, patients arriving in July to October forced the Punjab government to make arrangements to stop the virus from further spreading.

A large number of dengue patients were reported in three government-run hospitals, including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. All the patients in government-run hospitals arrived from 89 union councils of the district and 20 wards of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board.

As many as 60 patients are still admitted to the hospitals. Holy Family Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Butt said that the hospital had sufficient beds to accommodate more patients, as at present, 31 patients are admitted to the hospital, while it had the capacity to accommodate more than 250 patients at a time.

He added that it was a positive sign that a large number of patients recovered from the dengue virus. He said that the number of dengue patients is likely to reduce in the next month.

