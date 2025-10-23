After Balochistan, Sindh also requests transfer of armoured vehicles refused by KP

The Sindh government on Thursday became the second province, after Balochistan, to request the federal government to transfer armoured vehicles rejected by the provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had blamed the “flawed policy” of the federal government for the resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the province. He further claimed that the federal government was neither giving KP funds allocated under the country’s ongoing war against terrorism, nor “other constitutional rights”. He had also alleged that the bulletproof cars provided by Naqvi were “defective and old”, adding that they should be recalled.

Balochis­tan CM Sarfraz Bugti had subsequently waded in, saying that like KP, his pro­vince was also affected by terrorism. “It is an appeal to the interior minister that if the KP government is refusing to take the bulletproof vehicles, they should be transferred to the Balochistan government so that terrorism can be countered effectively,” he said in a post on X. In a unique turn of events after that, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi allocated the bulletproof vehicles meant for KP to Balochistan.

Today, the Sindh Home Department also requested the interior ministry to allocate it the vehicles turned down by KP.

“In view of the critical security environment in Sindh, particularly with regards to the protection of Chinese nationals as well as the security of foreigners, very very important persons and dignitaries visiting the province, there exists a pressing need for bulletproof vehicles.”

“It is, therefore, requested that these bulletproof vehicles may kindly be allocated to government of Sindh for deployment under the Home Department. The vehicles will be used exclusively for aforesaid official security duties and will be maintained and operated under strict departmental control,” said the letter from Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025.