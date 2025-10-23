E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Islamabad High Court restores property tax, suspends decision to hold LG polls

Malik Asad Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: A two-member division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of a single-member bench that had set aside the recent increase in property tax and called for holding local government elections in the federal capital.

The division bench comprising Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the interim order while hearing an intra-court appeal filed by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) through its counsel, Advocate Kashif Ali Malik.

The appeal, filed under Section 3 of the Law Reforms Ordinance, 1972, challenged the judgement of the single bench, which had ruled that the notification revising property tax in Islamabad was “without lawful authority” and had also instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately conduct local government polls in the capital.

In its September 24 verdict, the single-member bench had held that the MCI administrator could not exercise the power of an elected local government to revise or levy taxes.

Interim order issued while hearing intra-court appeal of MCI

The IHC single member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani further observed that the impugned notification was issued without following mandatory procedures under sections 88 and 89 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (ILGA 2015), including prior publication, public objections and government approval. The judge also noted the absence of statutory rules governing the tax mechanism and directed the federal government to ensure compliance with the law before imposing any future taxation measures.

Challenging the decision, the MCI argued in its appeal that the impugned judgement was legally flawed and had caused administrative paralysis. The appellant contended that the learned single judge misinterpreted the provisions of the ILGA 2015 by treating the lawful revision of an existing tax as a new levy.

Advocate Malik argued that Section 88(5) of the ILGA 2015 empowers the local government to revise, increase or reduce existing taxes without repeating the procedural steps required for introducing a new tax. It further submitted that the property tax notification, S.R.O. 404(I)/2024, had been duly issued and published in the official gazette on March 14, 2024, giving it full legal effect.

The MCI also disputed the finding that the Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1958, applied to Islamabad, pointing out that the Supreme Court had categorically ruled in Bilquis Anwar Khan vs Pakistan (2001 SCMR 809) that the 1958 law was never extended to the Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the appellant, halting property tax collection would cause fiscal instability and jeopardise essential municipal services such as sanitation, water supply, waste management and road maintenance. It noted that the federal government provided limited financial assistance to the MCI, and the property tax constituted the corporation’s main source of revenue.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the two-member division bench suspended the operation of the single bench’s September 24 judgement and issued notices to the respondents — including petitioner Mohammad Anwar Mughal, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federation of Pakistan — for their replies.

The court observed that the matter raised significant questions about the scope of administrative authority during the interim period between the dissolution and reconstitution of local governments. Further hearing was adjourned.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.