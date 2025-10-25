E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Book review: LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Ultimate Quiz Book

Muhammad Suhayb Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:05am
You know what the best thing is in books? They tell you things you don’t know, as well as update your knowledge. That’s why quiz books are the best — they also give you the chance to outsmart your friends with your brain.

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes Ultimate Quiz Book, like its name and cover, has 1000 brain-busting questions, as it tests and expands your knowledge of the LEGO DC Super Heroes universe. The cover instantly grabs your attention, featuring our favourite heroes and villains — Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Harley Quinn and the Riddler — all brought together alongside the iconic Batmobile.

One of the book’s greatest strengths is that it combines the DC Comics lore and the LEGO angle. With two pages dedicated to every primary superhero, supervillain and their iconic locations — from Gotham City to Metropolis and beyond — the book truly lives up to its name: it’s ‘super’ in every sense. With ‘true & false’ now and then, one’s concepts about superheroes are also corrected. From equipment to costumes, teams to weaknesses, the book tells us all about the DC characters.

Within its 128 pages, the content is broken into chapters on Heroes and Supervillains and features picture rounds, true/false sections and so-called “genius questions”.

Each page bursts with multiple-choice questions that test not just your knowledge, but your sense of humour too. From figuring out which villain would probably turn Metropolis into a theme park, to what is the duplicate of a Cyborg called, you will have options to choose from. Answers are given at the end, so you can get some help after you try. From real names to nicknames, you would learn all about the good and the bad guys in the book.

The layout is colourful and the pages are themed around characters or sets. The fun graphics and quiz-style format make it highly interactive.

If you are crazy for DC Super Heroes and need to have an edge on your friends, get this book and become a ‘Super-Hero’ with knowledge as your main strength.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025

