Behaviour patterns

From the Newspaper Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:21am

HUMAN behaviour is one of life’s quiet contradictions, predictable in patterns, but unpredictable in moments. We often wonder why people lie, lash out, or with-

draw, but most actions are not random. They are shaped by unseen fears, unspoken pain, and experiences that rarely make it to the surface.

Everyone carries some invisible context. A rude colleague might be fighting exhaustion. A distant friend might be overwhelmed by anxiety. A kind stranger might have known pain too well to let others feel it. Yet, in a world that is quick to judge, we forget that what we see is only a fragment of someone’s broader truth.

People act the way they act because they are trying to protect themselves from rejection, failure or even love. Some hide behind anger because it feels safer than vulnerability. Others overcompensate with kindness because they fear being forgotten. And some retreat into silence because it hurts less than being misunderstood.

If we pause before judging, we might realise that most human behaviours stem from one simple need: to feel seen, respected and safe. We cannot always understand people, but we can choose to respond with empathy, and that is enough.

Tooba Tariq
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

