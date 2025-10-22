15 TLP activists sent to jail for identification

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 15 workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to jail for identification parade in cases of violence and attacks on police personnel.

The police produced the suspects before the court and submitted a request for their identification parade.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider allowed the plea and directed that the identification process be completed by Oct 27. The judge further ordered the police to produce the suspects again after the completion of the procedure.

The cases against the suspects have been registered at Shahdara, Manga Mandi, and other police stations.

CHALLAN: An anti-corruption court on Tuesday directed the prosecution to complete the inquiry and submit challan in a fake property registry case without further delay.

A citizen, Zahid Hussain, filed a petition seeking the submission of the challan (investigation report) from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

During the hearing, the investigating officer sought additional time to complete the probe.

Judge Javed Iqbal directed that the investigation be completed at the earliest and the challan be submitted without delay.

The judge adjourned further hearing of the petition till Nov 5.

According to the complainant, the suspects allegedly occupied his 4.5-marla house located in Hassan Town and prepared a fake registry in their names.

Despite a civil court decree in his favour, ordering the restoration of possession, the complainant has not been able to get his property back due to alleged non-cooperation from the police.

The suspects include Patwari Shafqat Mahmood, Tehsildar Mujahid Zia, Muhammad Arshad, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Shafiq, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Azam and Husnain Azam.

The ACE had registered the case in 2024, but the trial is yet to begin despite the passage of a year.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025