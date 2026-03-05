E-Paper | March 05, 2026

LHC dismisses civil judge over misconduct, corruption

APP Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed Civil Judge Naseem Akhtar Naz from service after allegations of misconduct and corruption were proven through a formal departmental inquiry.

According to an official notification issued by the LHC registrar here on Wednesday, proceedings were initiated against the judge under the Punjab Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1999. An inquiry officer was appointed to examine the charges. After reviewing the evidence and official record, the officer concluded that the allegations were substantiated and recommended dismissal from service as a major penalty, it said.

The inquiry officer provided the judicial officer an opportunity to submit a written explanation in response to the findings. The matter was subsequently placed before the competent authority. Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, along with members of the administrative committee, thoroughly reviewed the inquiry report, proceedings record, and recommendations.

The civil judge was also granted a personal hearing and served with a show-cause notice to explain why the major penalty of dismissal should not be imposed. After considering her response and hearing, the competent authority agreed with the inquiry officers’ findings and declared the charges proven.

Following the final decision, Ms Naseem Akhtar was dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Opinion

Editorial

