FAO Sindh chief terms food insecurity, malnutrition critical national challenges

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a seminar on food security expres­sed their grave concern over Pakistan’s worsening food insecurity.

They warned that diminishing agricultural land, reduced productivity, rising imports and adverse impact of climate change had put food security at serious risk in the country.

The seminar on ‘Hand in hand for better food and a better future’ was organised by the Institute of Food Science and Technology of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on Monday in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to mark World Food Day 2025.

Julius Muchimi, head of the FAO Sindh office, highlighted his organisation’s global and local efforts to ensure food security and sustainable agricultural development. “Food insecurity and malnutrition in Pakistan have become critical national challenges, especially in Sindh where water scarcity, poverty and weak agricultural practices compound the crisis,” he said.

He pointed out that the FAO was actively training small land-holding farmers in modern agricultural practices to help them cope with climate change pressures and enhance yield while empowering rural women through skill development, nutrition-focused food preparation and home-based agricultural activities.

Prof Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, the Dean Faculty of Crop Protection at the SAU, said food shortages and malnutrition were directly linked with agricultural production gaps and post-harvest losses, which in Pakistan could reach up to 40pc.

“Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan struggles to safeguard its food systems, ranking among nations facing significant food security challenges globally,” he noted.

Prof Dr Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar, the Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, at the SAU, highlighted a stark paradox: “World is producing food at record per capita levels, yet hundreds of millions still face hunger and malnutrition”. He cited World Food Programme’s 2024 data, and noted that around 673m people were suffering from undernourishment globally.

He stressed that governments must prioritise fair support prices, food accessibility and child nutrition, recognising food not merely as a commodity but as a human right, a foundation of health and a source of dignity.

He viewed that excessive use of fertilisers and agrochemicals in cultivation of crops was depleting nutritional value of food.

Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, the Director of the Institute of Food Science and Technology, said that stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies remain major issues in Pakistan with 40pc of children stunted and widespread deficiencies of iron, vitamin-A, and iodine. He said that SAU was working with FAO and other organisations to promote climate-resilient and nutrition-sensitive food systems. He praised the role of youth, student participation and innovative food products’ exhibition during the event.

A poster presentation and a food products exhibition were also held during the event. Some students were awarded cash prizes and shields in recognition of their innovative contributions.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025