Regional peace

THE recent shelling and cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan are unlikely to be accidental, as the skirmishes coincided with Afghan foreign minister’s visit to India. Over the last four years, since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, a complex interplay of factors has shaped these destabilising develop-ments. If left unaddressed, Afghanistan risks becoming a theatre for renewed conflict between regional powers, with devastating collateral damage for the entire region and its people.

Security concerns have dominated Pakistan’s policy calculus, with Islamabad deeply concerned about the nexus between the Taliban regime and terrorist outfits operating from Afghan soil. Pakistan has reasons to believe that these groups act as proxies for India, and aim at spreading anarchy and chaos inside Pakistan.

A meaningful re-engagement is only possible if the Taliban administration meets Islamabad’s legitimate security demands. The potential for mediation by countries in the Middle East offers a glimmer of hope in the current tense environment.

Sharjeel Arshad Khan

Multan

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025