E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Gaza health ministry says 68,116 Palestinians killed since October 2023

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:09pm

The Gaza health ministry says the bodies of 29 people have arrived at the enclave’s hospitals in the last 48 hours, Al Jazeera reports.

This includes “23 recovered martyrs, two martyrs who died from their injuries, and four martyrs as a result of direct targeting by the [Israeli] occupation, and 21 injuries in the past 48 hours, in addition to 11 martyrs under the rubble in the Abu Shaaban massacre who have not been recovered yet and therefore have not been added to the statistics”.

This brings the total casualties inflicted by Israel on Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 68,116 killed and 170,200 wounded.

