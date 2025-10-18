Punjab moves to ban TLP, sends summary to Centre

• Decision comes after police, CTD reports declare group ‘threat to public safety’

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Friday okayed a proposal to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and forwarded a formal summary to the federal government for final approval.

The decision came after the Home Department dec­lared TLP’s activities a thr­eat to public safety, based on reports submitted by the Counter-Terror­ism Depart­ment on Oct 14 and the ins­pector general of police (IGP) on Oct 15.

“The provincial cabinet has given its approval for banning Tehreek-i-Labbaik and has forwarded a summary to the federal government for its endorsement,” Information Minister Azma Bukhari told a press conference.

Ms Bukhari stressed the move was “not against any religious sect but against violent groups”, adding that there would be zero tolerance for those using loudspeakers to incite violence or hatred. “Loudspeakers will only be used for Azaan and Friday sermons,” she said.

She clarified that no decision had been taken to hand over mosques or seminaries linked to TLP to the Auqaf Department.

The minister said religious parties had long been part of the political process, but “imposing one’s ideology in the name of religion is unacceptable”.

She criticised a “culture of extremism” where anyone can take to the streets, block roads and paralyse life to press demands.

According to a charge sheet issued by the Punjab government, TLP has been involved in violent protests over the past eight years, including attacks on police and civilians and damage to public property, and is accused of spre­ading religious and sectarian hatred.

The provincial government’s report recommended placing TLP in the First Schedule of the Anti-Terro­rism Act, 1997, under Section 11B.

Analysts say the final decision to ban a political party rests with the Supreme Court under Article 17(2) of the Constitution.

Banning political groups is not a new practice in the country. Previous bans have included the Communist Party of Pakistan (1954), Awami League (1971), Nati­onal Awami Party (1975), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (2020) and TLP (2021). The ban on TLP was lifted after a couple of months.

Referring to TLP’s recent march towards Islamabad, which was stopped near Muridke, 30km from Lahore, Ms Bukhari said the protest had turned violent.

“This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. They (the TLP) announced a protest in the name of Gaza, even though a ceasefire had already been achieved. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir played a significant role in the Gaza ceasefire,” she added.

Calling TLP an extremist group, she said the government would freeze its bank and social media accounts, much of which had “already been completed”. She rejected claims that authorities had refused talks, saying discussions held with the group did not concern Gaza or Palestine. “Their discussions revolved around personal interests” she claimed.

Ms Bukhari said a fresh protest call by the religious group after Friday prayers had been rejected by the public and business community. “Our citizens are well aware of what is right and wrong. The business community refused to support their call, and all markets across Punjab are open. No one will be allowed to shut down the country,” she stressed.

She cited police casualties in recent unrest, alleging 1,648 personnel injured, more than 50 left permanently disabled, 97 police vehicles destroyed and two burned. “What was the fault of the Punjab Police inspector who was martyred? Policemen were shot at from rooftops — one inspector received 20 to 26 bullets,” she said.

The minister also said the government would proceed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) against false online claims, including a post from the PTI founder’s account alleging “400 bodies” at Muridke.

Ban on arms licences

Separately, she announced a ban on the issuance of new arms licences on the Home Department’s recommendation, approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Display of weapons is prohibited, she said, urging citizens to surrender illegal arms within a month or face terrorism charges. Holders of licensed arms must register them at police service centres.

Ms Bukhari alleged a deliberate attempt to create unrest in Punjab, claiming “a violent group infiltrates other rallies”.

“The PTI itself cannot even gather a few people. The state’s duty is to maintain peace and protect people and their property, and it will not back away from this responsibility,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025