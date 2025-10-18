PM’s adviser slams India for violating ‘sacrosanct’ Indus Treaty

ROME: Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah has strongly cautioned against the unilateral manipulation of shared water resources, accusing India of undermining a critical water-sharing treaty and posing a threat to regional peace and development.

Speaking at the Rome Water Dialogue convened by the Food and Agric­ulture Organisation, he warned that any nation attempting to control transboundary water flows violates international law.

“Any attempt to unilaterally alter transboundary water flows or weaponise water access is not only dangerous but contrary to international norms and sustainable development goals,” Mr Shah said.

Representing Pakistan at the global forum, Mr Shah raised serious concerns about India’s conduct regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), long seen as a successful example of bilateral cooperation.

“The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered a model of cooperation, even during times of conflict between Pakistan and India,” he said. “However, India’s recent unilateral actions to suspend treaty-level engagements risk undermining this crucial framework.”

Mr Shah described the IWT as one of the world’s most resilient water-sharing agreements and urged the international community to take note of what he called a threat to transboundary water governance. He called on global stakeholders to ensure that such treaties remain “sacrosanct”.

“The international community (must) act as stewards of peace and justice,” Shah forcefully urged, stressing the importance of the treaty for the well-being of Pakistan’s population.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025