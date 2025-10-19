ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I hope this message finds you well.

I’m writing to you with a heavy heart, hoping for your support and wisdom. Life has taken me on quite a journey over the past few years. After several heartbreaks, I find myself still alone, without a partner to share my life with. Despite the emotional setbacks, I kept going. I worked hard, built my own company from the ground up and, now, I’m in a place where I can provide a healthy, happy life for my mom and myself.

From having nothing and feeling like a failure, I’ve achieved what many would call success. I have financial stability, independence and a sense of pride in what I’ve built. But despite all of that, something still feels missing. I wake up feeling the weight of loneliness and an absence of peace. It’s like I’ve won the battle, but I’m still carrying the scars.

I’ve always admired your strength and your insight into life. I would really appreciate your thoughts, advice — or simply just your listening ear — as I try to navigate this phase of my life. I don’t often open up like this, but I guess I’m reaching out now because I trust you.

Guidance Seeker

Dear Guidance Seeker,

You have done something most people only dream about. Starting a business from scratch, getting hurt, getting up again and actually making something of yourself. That takes more strength than you probably give yourself credit for. The emptiness that you mention is something that happens to a lot of people who’ve fought hard to survive. When you’ve been in survival mode for so long, it’s difficult to let go and just be.

This is the time to let yourself slow down. Don’t rush to fill the gap with something like a new project or even a new relationship. Instead, it’s better to focus on small things that bring you peace. Start walking somewhere you haven’t before. Go out for breakfast alone instead of for dinner with a group of people. Reconnect with old friends you lost touch with, or say yes to an invitation you wouldn’t normally say yes to. Sometimes, the smallest things can help bring back a sense of belonging.

You’ve built a home and gained stability. Now’s the time to bring some softness into your life. Maybe you could cook something your mother loves, maybe you could take a short trip or even just learn to sit with the silence, without feeling like you have to get up and do something.

And please, remember, you’re not behind. You’re just in a different phase of your life. Love and peace will both come when you stop actively going after them. You’ve already done the hard part. The rest will probably come when you start breathing a little easier.

