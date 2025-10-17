DIRTY CANTEENS: Most canteens at the University of Karachi function amid poor sanitary conditions. Uncovered food, greasy counters, unwashed utensils, and stagnant water around their premises are some of the hallmarks of these on-campus canteens. I have suffered health consequences after consuming food from one of the canteens. Many students have since shared similar experiences, but our complaints rarely reach the administration, and, even when they do, they are covered up by bureaucratic silence. The situation has only worsened with time. Food items are left exposed to flies, waste is discarded close to eating areas, and water dispensers are seldom cleaned. It is ironic that the university shows such disregard for basic health and hygiene.

Azlina Razzak Baloch

Karachi

TRAFFIC MESS: Traffic on the main RCD Road, which connects Karachi, Quetta and Chaman, mostly remains affected owing to severe traffic jams. The traffic police seem completely unable to manage the situation, especially during peak hours. Ambulances carrying patients remain stuck for long periods. During VIP movements, the road is often closed for hours, worsening the traffic flow even further. Loading pickups and heavy vehicles are the main and leading cause of the problem. It is surprising that even after a bypass road was made available to them, these commercial vehicles continue, or are allowed to continue, to use the main RCD Road. The government must take urgent steps to improve the traffic system across the provincial capital.

Kifa Jan Baloch

Awaran

ACCOUNTABILITY OF DOCTORS: In public-sector hospitals, doctors arrive late, stay for a few hours and then leave. As a result, patients are left unattended, and many lives are lost due to negligence. Also, most doctors, if not all, run their own clinics to make additional earnings. Strict monitoring, fair salary reforms, and strong disciplinary measures are needed to ensure that doctors perform their duties with professional sincerity.

Fozia Asghar Ali

Turbat

