Step aside, popemobile: Pope gets a white Arabian horse

VATICAN CITY: Who needs a popemobile when you have a new four-legged ride that whinnies? Pope Leo XIV was given a 12-year-old white purebred Arabian horse, “Proton”, on Wednesday, a present from a Polish breeder.

The gift, whose appearance elicited a wide smile of joy from the new US pope ahead of his general audience, was given by Andrzej Michalski, founder of the Michalski Stud Farm in northwestern Poland.

“The pope was very happy; we led the horse together. He was delighted, and we were overjoyed,” Michalski told Vatican News.

The gift was inspired by a photograph of the pope, formerly known as Robert Prevost, on horseback during his missionary years in Peru, it said. Michalski intends for the horse to be auctioned, with proceeds going towards aiding the poor.

Proton, who boasts a light grey-white coat with dark spots, is the issue of two horses with impressive pedigrees: Kahil, born in the United States from a Qatari breeding program, and Pradera, whose father was raised by Princess Alia Al Hussein of Jordan.

Popes regularly receive gifts from the faithful or visiting dignitaries, which are often sold at auction for charitable purposes. During his 12-year pontificate, Pope Francis notably received two donkeys and a Lamborghini painted in the colours of the Vatican.

