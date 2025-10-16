E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Step aside, popemobile: Pope gets a white Arabian horse

AFP Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am
POPE Leo stands with a purebred Arabian horse given to him as a gift.—Reuters
POPE Leo stands with a purebred Arabian horse given to him as a gift.—Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Who needs a popemobile when you have a new four-legged ride that whinnies? Pope Leo XIV was given a 12-year-old white purebred Arabian horse, “Proton”, on Wednesday, a present from a Polish breeder.

The gift, whose appearance elicited a wide smile of joy from the new US pope ahead of his general audience, was given by Andrzej Michalski, founder of the Michalski Stud Farm in northwestern Poland.

“The pope was very happy; we led the horse together. He was delighted, and we were overjoyed,” Michalski told Vatican News.

The gift was inspired by a photograph of the pope, formerly known as Robert Prevost, on horseback during his missionary years in Peru, it said. Michalski intends for the horse to be auctioned, with proceeds going towards aiding the poor.

Proton, who boasts a light grey-white coat with dark spots, is the issue of two horses with impressive pedigrees: Kahil, born in the United States from a Qatari breeding program, and Pradera, whose father was raised by Princess Alia Al Hussein of Jordan.

Popes regularly receive gifts from the faithful or visiting dignitaries, which are often sold at auction for charitable purposes. During his 12-year pontificate, Pope Francis notably received two donkeys and a Lamborghini painted in the colours of the Vatican.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...